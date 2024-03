Share:













Yehor Cherniev, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, believes that all men should undergo basic military training, including parliamentarians.

He expressed this position in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

Cherniev said that there is a proposal to change a conscription military service to a basic military service and make it mandatory for everyone who falls under a certain age, including parliamentarians.

"The position is that in our country, which has such an aggressive neighbor, it is necessary that everyone has basic skills to protect himself, his family and his homeland. Therefore, given this, I absolutely support such a story, I think that all men of mobilization age should still undergo such basic training," the MP is sure.

According to him, basic military service will last 3 months, as well as 2 more months of professional training.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Scientific and Expert Directorate of the Administration of the Verkhovna Rada believes that the basic military service proposed in the mobilization bill practically does not differ in its essence from the conscription military service.