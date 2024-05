Share:













Overnight into Wednesday, May 22, the russian army carried out airstrikes on the cities of Konotop and Shostka of the Sumy Region, and energy facilities came under attack. As a result of the strikes, there is a power outage in populated areas.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As specified in Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out an air strike on energy facilities in Shostka and Konotop, using the UAV of the Shahed type.

Currently, all necessary services are working at the hits locations. The consequences of the enemy's attack are clarified.

In addition, the administration said, work is underway to restore the electricity supply, which "was interrupted due to an enemy strike."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian federation has stockpiled 10,000 S-300 missiles on its territory for strikes against Ukraine.

The Air Force previously reported that American F-16 fighters can destroy enemy S-300 and S-400 missile systems directly where they are located.

The aggressor country of russia launched about 7,400 missiles of various types over Ukraine during the large-scale invasion.