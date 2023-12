About 7,400 missiles of various types were launched by russia in Ukraine during large-scale invasion - AFU St

During the large-scale invasion, russia has launched about 7,400 missiles of various types in Ukraine.

The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“A third of this number were S-300 and S-400 missiles. About 900 pieces - Iskander-M ballistic missiles. 48 pieces of Kinzhal missiles have already been used," the report said.

In addition, according to the military, russia attacked Ukraine with about 3,700 Shahed UAVs. Of these, the Defense Forces destroyed about 2,900.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, December 28, the aggressor country russia attacked Ukraine with strike kamikaze drones of the Shahed type. The forces and means of the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 UAVs of the enemy.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day eliminated another 920 russian occupiers, thus, the total losses of russian troops in Ukraine since the beginning of a large-scale invasion in personnel reached about 356,670 soldiers. Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 27 tanks and 15 artillery systems.