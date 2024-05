Share:













Copied



The russian federation has stockpiled 10,000 S-300 missiles in its territory for strikes against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with NYT.

"The shelling of Kharkiv, all the deaths of people and children is their huge advantage. The daily use of bombs is their huge advantage. The use of S-300 systems - they have accumulated 10,000 S-300 missiles. Ten thousand is again their advantage," the President said.

The head of the Ukrainian state also called russia's huge advantage the impossibility of Ukraine striking the territory of the aggressor country.

The President also added that the world has the appropriate weapons capable of resisting russia's attacks, but our country does not have enough of them.

"Does the world have adequate weapons to counter this? Yes. Are there adequate weapons better than those in russia's arsenal? Yes. Does Ukraine have both of these elements - sufficient numbers and permission? No," the President said Zelenskyy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force previously reported that American F-16 fighter jets can destroy enemy S-300 and S-400 missile systems directly where they are located.

The aggressor country, russia, launched about 7,400 missiles of various types over Ukraine during the large-scale invasion.