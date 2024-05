Share:













The Ukrainian government has adopted the procedure for granting military personnel additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The adopted decision provides that the total duration of the vacation should not exceed 15 calendar days per year and may be granted during the calendar year, without taking into account the time required to travel within Ukraine to the place of vacation and in the opposite direction, but no more than two days in one direction, provided that no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel of the respective unit is absent at the same time.

It is noted that leave is granted with preservation of financial support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,380 invaders, 15 tanks and 34 armored vehicles. The General Staff named the losses of the russian federation for the day.

During the day of May 19, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine amounted to 1,400 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 tanks, 50 artillery systems and a ship.