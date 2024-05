AFU destroy 1,400 occupiers, 14 tanks and 1 ship. General Staff reports losses of russians per day

On May 19, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine amounted to 1,400 soldiers. The Armed Forces also destroyed 14 tanks, 50 artillery systems and a ship.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 05/20/24 were approximately:

personnel - 493,690 (+ 1,400) people;

tanks - 7,590 (+ 14) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 14,665 (+ 35) units;

artillery systems - 12,737 (+ 50) units.

MLRS - 1,076 (+ 2) units;

air defense equipment - 807 (+ 4) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,236 (+ 81);

cruise missiles - 2,205 (+ 1);

ships - 27 (+ 1) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 17,311 (+ 60) units;

special equipment ‒ 2,079 (+ 2).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of russian troops for May 16 increased by 1,410 to 489,870 people, and the Ukrainian defenders over the day destroyed 18 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles and 38 artillery systems.

On the night of May 19, the Ukrainian military destroyed the russian Kovrovets sea minesweeper. A special purpose warship was used by the enemy to detect and destroy sea mines.