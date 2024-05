Share:













Copied



Russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of May 21 amounted to 1,380 invaders. In total, 495,070 russians have already been killed in the war in Ukraine. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 34 enemy armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and 42 artillery systems.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 05/21/24 are approximately:

personnel - 495,070 (+ 1,380) people eliminated;

tanks - 7,605 (+ 15) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 14,699 (+ 34) units;

artillery systems - 12,779 (+ 42) units;

MLRS - 1,077 (+ 1) units;

air defense equipment - 811 (+ 4) units;

aircraft - 354 units;

helicopters - 326 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10,290 (+ 54) units;

cruise missiles - 2,207 (+ 2) units;

ships/boats - 27 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 17,383 (+ 72) units;

special equipment - 2,085 (+ 6) units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 19, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine amounted to 1,400 soldiers. The Armed Forces also destroyed 14 tanks, 50 artillery systems and a ship.