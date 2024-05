Administrative service centers will not send men liable for military service to territorial recruitment cente

Administrative service centers will not send men of draft age to territorial recruitment and social support centers.

Natalia Shamrai, the department director of the Administrative Service Center in Kyiv, announced this on the air of Kyiv 24.

“Administrative service centers did not take up functions of territorial recruitment and social support centers, so we do not send to territorial recruitment and social support centers, that is we do not issue summonses, we do not place territorial recruitment and social support centers in administrative service centers. We do not send to a military medical commission. We do not have the functions that the entity providing this service has," she said.

As Shamrai emphasized, the mobile application and administrative service centers are data update services.

Recall that all administrative service centers of Kyiv will receive persons liable for military service to update the data from May 18.

From May 18, men are required to update their data for mobilization measures within two months.

Meanwhile, almost half a million Ukrainians have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application. This number exceeds the indicators of updates in territorial recruitment and social support centers.