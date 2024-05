Share:













The electronic queue works in all territorial recruitment and social support centers in test mode.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense, together with the Command of the Ground Forces, launched an electronic queue to territorial recruitment and social support centers to update the data. The service is already working in all territorial recruitment and social support centers of Ukraine in test mode," the message says.

The Ministry notes that it was possible to quickly deploy an electronic appointment in territorial recruitment and social support centers thanks to cooperation with QLogic, which has experience in creating eQueues for administrative service centers.

"We heard the appeal of our citizens and saw a request to create an e-queue service. Therefore, we quite quickly deployed this service for territorial recruitment and social support centers. From now on, you do not need to stand in line to fulfill your legal duty, it is enough to sign up online and come at a certain time," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

To set an appointment in eQueue, you need to select a territorial recruitment and social support center in which you are registered, enter personal data for recording, confirm the phone number and receive a message with the date and time of an appointment.

You can make an appointment with a territorial recruitment and social support center to update the data at the link: https://q.mod.gov.ua/

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 18, the law on mobilization came into force.

Therefore, all those liable for military service have 60 days to clarify their current address of residence, contact information and other military credentials, this can be done in three ways: through territorial recruitment and social support centers, administrative service centers or the Reserve+ mobile application.

On May 21, the Ministry of Defense reported that more than 1 million Ukrainians liable for military service have already been authorized in the Reserve+ application, of which 700,000 have already updated the data, abroad the most in Poland and Germany.