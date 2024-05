More than 1 million Ukrainians already logged in to Reserve+ application, 700,000 updated data, abroad most in

More than 1 million Ukrainians have already logged in to the Reserve+ application, of which 700,000 have updated their data, abroad - the most in Poland.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"More than 1,000,000 successful authorizations in the application via Reserve+. 700,000 successful data updates online - this is ten times more than in administrative service centers and territorial recruitment centers combined," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the top-3 markets by the number of updates after Ukraine are:

Poland - 1,727

Germany - 1,369

Canada - 443

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 18, the law on mobilization came into force.

Therefore, all those liable for military service have 60 days to clarify their current address of residence, contact information and other military credentials, this can be done in three ways: through territorial recruitment centers, administrative service centers or the Reserve+ mobile application.

If the liable person does not do this, the person can be brought to administrative responsibility and fines can be imposed in the amount of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

In addition, if during the mobilization the citizen did not specify the data, the territorial recruitment center appeals to the National Police on the administrative detention and delivery of this person to the territorial recruitment center.