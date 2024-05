Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced Romania's preparation of a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke about this on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy noted that during a conversation with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis, he thanked Romania for its support, in particular for the new military assistance package that is being prepared.

He informed President Iohannis about the current situation on the battlefield and the key defense needs of Ukraine, especially in air defense of various types.

Both presidents, according to Zelenskyy, agreed to speed up joint work on a bilateral security deal.

Zelenskyy thanked Iohannis for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as his willingness to make efforts to encourage the participation of other countries.

Recall that Lithuania sent ammunition, anti-drones, UAVs, generators and folding beds for the Armed Forces bof Ukraine.

In addition, the Netherlands will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with YPR armored vehicles. The exact number has not been disclosed. It is indicated that they will arrive soon.