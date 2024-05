Share:













If the destruction of the russian ship Tsyklon is confirmed, it will mean that in the occupied Crimea there are no longer carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk stated this on the air of Radio Svoboda.

According to him, verification of information about the defeat of the Kalibr ship continues.

"In fact, this information is still being verified <... > We still need to get the appropriate results of objective control. Once we already have these results, we will definitely inform the public about it," Pletenchuk said.

The Navy spokesman added that "there is still a high probability" that there is no longer a single carrier of cruise missiles in the occupied Crimea.

Pletenchuk said that the small missile ship Tsyklon played the role of an air defense means, since the russians installed the Pantsir-S complex on it.

At the same time, the invaders have never had time to shoot from this air defense complex.

If the information about the defeat of the Tsyklon is confirmed, this will mean that all the missile carriers left by the russians in the Black Sea are in the port of Novorossiysk.

"It's a completely different distance, it's a completely different time to respond. Therefore, yes, this affects in any case the tactical capabilities of the Russian army in our region. And this, of course, significantly reduces them," Pletenchuk added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today information appeared on social networks that the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly sank the missile carrier ship of the russians Tsyklon during a missile attack on Sevastopol.