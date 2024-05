Share:













Representatives of the aggressor state of russia spread fakes about the alleged end of the powers of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in order to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

This is announced in the statement of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) in Telegram.

The CCD noted that former President of the russian federation Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel that "Zelenskyy did not prolong, but usurped power in Ukraine."

"An outright fake of a destructive nature. Ukrainian legislation does not allow elections to be held during the legal regime of martial law. Everything else is speculation and the enemy's efforts to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Also, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of russia, Sergey Lavrov, tried to portray Ukraine as a "puppet of the West". For this, he used the manipulation of the "Kyiv regime", as the russians like to say, allegedly it's time to recognize the realities "on the ground", and called on the West to "stop sacrificing Ukraine". The CCD specialists explained that in this way the aggressor is trying to portray Ukraine as a "puppet of the West" and create an alternative reality in which the russian federation is allegedly waging a war not against Ukraine, but against the entire West and NATO.

The aggressor state of russia has increased its funding of domestic propaganda by about USD 500 million this year.

The Central Election Commission believes that there are no problems with the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after May 20.