Hundreds of invaders from russia's Tula Oblast are moving to the Luhansk Region under the guise of civilians.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.

"On one of the axes, the enemy is moving in civilian cars from the Tula Oblast to the territory of the Luhansk Region. The number is up to 600 people," he said.

Voloshyn noted that their goal is to move and equip reserves for further assault operations in both Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

He added that military vehicles are destroyed immediately, but civilians are not, which is why the russian invaders disguise themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, before entering occupied Luhansk, the russians set up roadblocks where men of draft age are checked.

In the temporarily occupied city of Khrustalne (Luhansk Region), the russian invaders planned to recruit minors into their army.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the russian invaders start the work of the russian special training center Voin [Warrior], where teenagers are prepared for future mobilization.