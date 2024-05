Share:













Today, May 21, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop, Sumy Region.

It was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of the city of Konotop. All necessary services are working on site," the report said.

It is noted that the consequences of the attack of the russians are being clarified.

"Take care, do not ignore air raid alarms," the Regional Military Administration urged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 21, explosions sounded in Kharkiv during an air raid in the region. The occupiers hit the transport infrastructure. 1 injured person was reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko noted that the russian army's offensive on the Sumy Region cannot be ruled out, since the enemy can try to do something similar to the events in the Kharkiv direction in order to stretch the defense forces of Ukraine.