The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, noted that an attack by the russian army on the Sumy Region cannot be ruled out, as the enemy may try to do something similar to the events in the Kharkiv axis in order to stretch the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

He said this on Radio Svoboda.

"It can never be ruled out, and I emphasized this, that including the Sumy axis. The enemy can at any moment, even if it does not have sufficient forces, try to do something similar, as is currently happening in the Kharkiv axis. Precisely in order to stretch the front line, the line of active combat operations and actually stretch the defense forces of our country," Demchenko said.

The spokesman emphasized that the length of the border with the aggressor state of russia is quite large, and Ukraine should keep its defense strong.

"As long as we have such a neighbor, of course, we must be prepared for the development of any situation. And in fact, we must continue to increase our defense capabilities... We must also understand that the length of the border with our enemy is quite large. Only in the Sumy Region - more than 560 kilometers. And, in fact, even involving the forces we have, which we can involve there, we have to keep our defense strong, because the enemy is superior both in terms of equipment and means of defeat, and in terms of personnel, unfortunately," Demchenko explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on May 15, the spokesman of the Siversk operational-tactical group of troops, Vadym Mysnyk, noted that the occupiers are accumulating forces, but at the moment no critical group has been created to carry out an offensive in the Sumy axis.

Meanwhile, on May 21, the ISW reported that the aggressor country of russia is gathering limited, understaffed, and incohesive forces near the Ukrainian border near the Sumy Region to try to draw Ukrainian troops.