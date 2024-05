Share:













On the morning of Tuesday, May 21, explosions rang out in Kharkiv during an air raid alert in the region.

This follows from a statement by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov posted on Telegram.

"The morning in Kharkiv begins with the sound of an explosion," the mayor wrote at 06:51.

Later, the police of the Kharkiv Region announced several explosions in the city. "Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Do not leave the shelter until the air alert signal goes off. Report the impact of enemy shells and victims to the special police line 102," the regional police said in a statement.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that, according to preliminary data, a person was injured due to enemy shelling. The occupiers attacked the transport infrastructure.

"Regarding the morning flight, the target was a transport infrastructure facility. There is one injured person," Terekhov wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stabilized the front line in the northern part of the region.

Meanwhile, over the past ten days, the russian occupiers have lost 1,974 people killed and wounded on the Kharkiv Axis.