The aggressor country russia is gathering limited, understaffed, and incohesive forces near the Ukrainian border near the Sumy Region to try to draw Ukrainian troops.

It was announced by the Institute for the Study of War.

Thus, russian troops are accumulating in the Sumy direction, but they are limited and understaffed. Such a garrison can be created to draw Ukrainian forces to the border.

According to the estimates of the Ukrainian military analyst Kostiantyn Mashovets, the russian group in the Kursk Region has 9,000-10,000 people. Nevertheless, analysts believe that even limited russian forces may be enough to stretch Ukrainian forces along a wide front. At this time, russia will threaten to enter other border territories outside the north of the Kharkiv Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past 10 days, the russian occupiers have lost 1,974 people killed and wounded in the Kharkiv direction.

Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stabilized the front line in the northern part of the region.