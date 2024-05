Currently, occupiers do not have enough forces for offensive in Sumy Region - Siversk OTTG

Share:













Copied



The occupiers are accumulating forces, however, at present, no critical group has been created to carry out an offensive in the Sumy direction.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Siversk Operational and Tactical Troops Group (OTTG), Vadym Mysnyk, on the air of the telethon.

"A certain accumulation is taking place, but a critical group has not been created to carry out a large-scale offensive," Mysnyk noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that if the invaders choose a certain direction for these actions, it will be noticeable.

"Our intelligence is working. And in accordance with the development of events, we will respond and carry out our defensive measures," he informed.

We will remind you that yesterday, May 13, the authorities of the Sumy Region announced the voluntary evacuation of residents of the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba.

Both cities are located at a distance of less than 10 kilometers from the border with russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in the coming days, russian troops will begin an offensive in the Sumy Region.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to stabilize the situation in the north of the Kharkiv Region in the coming days.

At the same time, today Budanov said on the air of the telethon that the current situation does not yet allow the russians to launch an offensive in the Sumy Region.