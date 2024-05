Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine / Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

A total of 272 votes were cast for Draft Resolution 11248 against the minimum required 226 votes.

Verkhovna Rada member of the Voice faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, Kubrakov was dismissed from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine / Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure with the aim of creating a separate ministry for the development of communities, territories and housing and communal services.

Kubrakov held the relevant position from December 1, 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft Resolution on the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine / Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.