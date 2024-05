Share:













Copied



As of May 15, 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, 13 Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, one Tu-160 and two An-12 military transport aircraft were recorded at the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk Region.

It is reported by Defense Express with reference to satellite images.

As noted, satellite images dated May 15, 2024 at the airfield recorded 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, 13 Tu-22M3strategic bombers, one Tu-160 and two An-12 military transport aircraft.

Defense Express emphasizes that this should be paid special attention, since the Olenya airbase is one of the main ones for the russian Air Force during massive missile attacks on Ukraine.

"Here we can push back from the estimates that at different times the British Ministry of Defense and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that there are about 40 bombers of Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 types in the ranks of strategic aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. And from this it will follow that at the moment the ruscists have collected a third of the total number of combat-ready bombers of this type at the Olenya airfield," the publication reports.

Defense Express notes that the very fact of placing a third of the combat-ready fleet of Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 at such a remote airfield may indicate not only the fact of the russian federation preparing for new attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine. But also - the desire of the russians to withdraw their most valuable aircraft from the potential strike of long-range kamikaze drones at the disposal of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the publication points out, military transport An-12 were also recorded at the airfield, which could probably be used for flights necessary for the accumulation of cruise missiles at the airbase.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of Friday, April 19, for the first time destroyed the russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber - a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles.

On the night of Friday, April 19, in the Stavropol Krai of the aggressor country of the russian federation, a Tu-22M3 military plane crashed that a few hours ago launched missiles at Ukraine.

Recall that the Dnipropetrovsk Region survived another massive attack by the russian federation. The enemy hit Dnipro, the city of Synelnykove, Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih.