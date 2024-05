Share:













On the night of May 17, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 20 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk (the aggressor country of the russian federation). The defense forces destroyed all kamikaze drones within five regions.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 20 enemy Shaheds were shot down within the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 9, border guards showed how they smashed five Shaheds in the Odesa Region to pieces.

In April, russian occupation forces used more than 300 missiles, almost 300 Shaheds and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.