Appointment of Belousov indicates Kremlin's plans to continue long war of attrition against Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

The appointment of Andrey Belousov to the position of Minister of Defense of russia shows the Kremlin's desire to wage a long war of attrition against Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Recent personnel changes in the russian leadership indicate the desire of the Kremlin to wage a long war of attrition against Ukraine.

For this, the russian federation needs to increase the level of the military-industrial complex, for which the economist Belousov was appointed to the chair of the Minister of Defense.

The CCD also emphasized that personnel changes show that all the statements of the dictator vladimir putin about readiness for negotiations are only an attempt to mislead Ukraine and the West.

It is noted that the demotion of Nikolai Patrushev, who previously held the position of secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation and oversaw the actions of the power bloc, indicates dissatisfaction with his results.

And Sergei Kirienko's retention of the position of First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration indicates that the russian federation will continue to pay great attention to information warfare and propaganda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, russian dictator vladimir putin appointed Andrey Belousov as the new Minister of Defense of the russian federation.

At the same time, Sergei Shoigu, who spent 12 years in this chair, was appointed secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation.

Nikolai Patrushev held this position before him. Today it became known that putin appointed Patrushev as his assistant and transferred him to work in the Kremlin.