During his visit to Ukraine, Blinken was shown how Ukrainian drones are made

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited one of the Ukrainian drone factories during his visit to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in the evening of May 15.

"Met with Antony Blinken - together with the American delegation, we visited a drone production facility. We have showed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken one of the drone production facilities. UAVs manufactured there are actively purchased by the state and delivered to the front," the message reads.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Economic Recovery of Ukraine, and US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

"We have discussed the specifics of production, logistics in war conditions and the localization of the manufacture of components for UAVs. The delegation saw how Ukrainian innovations are produced - FPV drones and attack copters, which are widely used on the battlefield and which have already proven their effectiveness. In fact, most of the russian tanks and various armored vehicles destroyed by Ukrainian drones," the minister said.

Fedorov explained that the United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine, whose assistance has a critical impact on the situation on the battlefield and the state's economic situation. He noted that it is important for partners to understand what is happening inside the Ukrainian defense industry and what are the real opportunities for cooperation.

"The market is growing and scaling rapidly, we need more investment to cover the needs of the front and use the latest technologies," he explained.

Fedorov also informed that during the press briefing, Secretary of State Blinken announced a new USD 2 billion aid package for the defense-industrial complex. A special fund - the Defense Enterprise Fund - was created for the transfer of funds.

"Clear actions at the right time. Thanks to Antony Blinken, Penny Pritzker and Bridget Brink for the visit and systematic unwavering support of Ukraine," Fedorov added.

Blinken at the production of drones in Ukraine. Photo: t.me/zedigital

Production of drones. Photo: t.me/zedigital

Production of Ukrainian drones. Photo: t.me/zedigital

Mykhailo Fedorov and Antony Blinken. Photo: t.me/zedigital

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of May 14, it became known that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had arrived in Kyiv.

Blinken said that the US wants to conclude a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, which will provide for military assistance in various fields.

In addition, Blinken emphasized the importance of free and independent elections in Ukraine "when the opportunity arises", as well as the fight against corruption, which is no less a threat to democracy than the russian invasion.

Also, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken played guitar and sang Neil Young's song Rockin' in the Free World in one of Kyiv's bars during his unannounced visit on Tuesday, May 14.