U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv. On the morning of Tuesday, May 14, he announced this on the social network Kyiv.

"Today, I returned to Kyiv to demonstrate our steadfast support for Ukraine, which is defending its freedom from russian aggression," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 3, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Kyiv would never fall into the hands of the aggressor state of russia, just as Ukraine will never become part of "great russia."

On April 2, Blinken said that Ukraine is going through a "critical moment" in the confrontation with russia.

Also, on April 2, Blinken said that the United States did not support or provide Ukraine with the means to carry out strikes outside its territory.