Blinken emphasizes importance of free and independent elections "when possible" and fight against corruption

Share:













Copied



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of free and independent elections in Ukraine "whenever the opportunity arises", as well as the fight against corruption, which is no less a threat to democracy than the russian invasion.

He stated this while speaking on May 14 at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

"We work with the government and civil society, we work in favor of free and independent elections. And as soon as such an opportunity appears, all Ukrainians, including those who were forced to leave, will be able to exercise their right to vote and be convinced that the process of elections is free, safe and independent," the Secretary of State emphasized.

Blinken also called for continuing reforms and the fight against corruption, and that it is corruption that putin is trying to use to sow discord among Ukrainians.

"Ukraine's defense against corruption must be as strong as its military defense... This means eradicating the scourge of corruption once and for all. Ukraine's victory on the battlefield will prevent it from becoming part of russia. Victory in the war against corruption will prevent Ukraine from becoming like russia," the Secretary of State emphasized.

He cited independent courts, free media, anti-corruption infrastructure, and holding free and fair elections as examples of such defenses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Antony Blinken told what will be in the ten-year security agreement between the US and Ukraine.

His visit to Ukraine began on May 14.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, named five obstacles to holding elections in Ukraine.