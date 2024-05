Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev travels abroad to prepare his stepson for college exams in Great Britain during war

Andrii Kobolev, the ex-head of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, who is accused of illegally receiving USD 10 million in bonuses, went abroad during the war to prepare his stepson for college exams in Great Britain.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At one of the hearings, the High Anti-Corruption Court emphasized the wealthy status of the family of the accused Kobolev, which, in the court's opinion, is evidenced by his frequent trips abroad for a long time already during the trial.

Based on the statements of the defense itself, the court established that certain trips abroad by Kobolev were dedicated both to the preparation of his stepson Lev Makovetskyi for exams at a college in Great Britain, where the latter lives and studies on a permanent basis, and to spending free time in Germany with his own children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the ban on the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev on traveling abroad until July.

The High Anti-Corruption Court banned the ex-head of NJSC Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev from access to the report of the audit of the financial and economic activities of NJSC Naftogaz, which was conducted by the State Audit Service.

The Princely District Court of the city of Vaduz in Liechtenstein has seized more than USD 22 million withdrawn by the ex-head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev from Ukraine.