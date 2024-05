Share:













Copied



The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has extended the ban on the former board chairperson of the Naftogaz NJSC, Andrii Kobolev, from traveling abroad until July.

This follows from the court decision dated April 30, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The court rejected the request of Kobolev's defense attorney to change the preventive measure.

At the same time, he satisfied the request of the prosecutor of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to extend the term of the duties assigned to the accused Kobolev.

The court extended to Kobolev the term of validity of the duties assigned to him, namely:

to notify the court of a change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

to hand over all passports for travel abroad to the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

The validity period of the resolution shall be set until June 30, 2024, inclusive.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine banned the ex-head of the Naftogaz NJSC, Andrii Kobolev, from access to the report of the audit of the financial and economic activities of the Naftogaz NJSC, which was conducted by the State Audit Service.

The princely district court of the city of Vaduz in Liechtenstein seized more than USD 22 million from Ukraine taken by the ex-chairman of the board of the Naftogaz NJSC, Andrii Kobolev.