Share:













Copied



The Princely District Court of the city of Vaduz in Liechtenstein has seized more than USD 22 million withdrawn by the ex-head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev from Ukraine.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the court, the pledgers, who paid bail for Kobolev in the amount of UAH 107 million, demand to return to them UAH 44 million, which they paid, in particular, Concorde Capital.

Referring to this, the defender of Kobolev asked to change the client's preventive measure in the form of bail from UAH 107,127,044.78 to UAH 62,907,044.78.

The defender also referred to the inadvisability of the prosecutor's statement about the property condition of the accused and noted that his property status is not confirmed by new documents from the prosecution, but Kobolev's bank accounts abroad are blocked due to criminal prosecution and he is not able to use this money.

In turn, the court critically perceived the reference of Kobolev's lawyers to the decision of the Princely District Court of Vaduz (Liechtenstein) to prohibit the disposal of funds in the accounts of the accused and his ex-wife as an allegation of his lack of funds.

The decision provided by the defenders of the Princely District Court indicates the ban on the disposal (arrest) of a certain amount of money - USD 22,215,522.

At the same time, the defense party did not provide the court with information on the total number of funds in the relevant accounts.

At the same time, the panel of judges is also convinced that by receiving official wages and buying works of art, Kobolev could make certain savings that are not in the accounts of banking institutions of the Principality of Liechtenstein.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court allowed the ex-chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev, who is accused of illegally receiving USD 10 million in bonuses, to temporarily go abroad.

The court began consideration on the merits of the case of Kobolev, who in 2018 awarded himself USD 10 million in bonuses. The case concerns Kobolev receiving a bonus of about UAH 260 million in the spring of 2018.

The former chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Kobolev is accused of initiating the consideration by the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine in 2018 of agreeing on the payment of a bonus.

Later, Kobolev prepared changes and additions to the idea of ​ ​ paying a bonus for extraordinary achievements, determining the size of the bonus in the amount of USD 10 million.

At the same time, Kobolev purposefully hid from the members of the Supervisory Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee information about the limits of bonuses based on the results of the work.

Recall that Kobolev transferred all his mother's money to the United States so that it would not be taken away by the Ukrainian investigation.