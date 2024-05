Share:













As of the evening of Monday, May 13, there was a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation at the front in the Kharkiv Region.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"First of all, the active phase of the russian border operation in the Kharkiv Region is currently underway, which, in principle, everyone has been observing for the fifth day in a row. To say that they are having significant success is definitely not true. At the same time, we must remember that the situation is quite tense, it is changing very quickly. However, as of yesterday evening, in my opinion, a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation has emerged. In other words, the enemy has already been blocked along the lines that it was able to enter and the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further stabilization and the beginning of pushing the enemy out of our country is ongoing," he said.

Regarding the Sumy Region, Budanov noted that the russians were planning an operation there in the same way as in the Kharkiv Region, as of now they are keeping a small group of forces there in the border area, but the situation has not yet allowed them to start active actions and start implementing their plan.

The chief intelligence officer emphasized that in order for the enemy to start retreating, it must be knocked out, not simple battles will continue, but the situation as of now is not catastrophic. He urged Ukrainians not to panic.

"By the way, the main purpose of this operation is, in principle, an information operation, in order to create chaos and panic, supporting it with actions on the ground. In order to force our groups to withdraw in eastern directions, so that it would appear that they are beginning to be surrounded and cut off, but this is not the case. The second is to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine. Again, calm down, nothing terrible is happening," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his traditional evening video message on May 13 regarding the situation at the front, announced that counterattacks by the Ukrainian army continue in the Kharkiv Region, the direction has been strengthened, in particular Vovchansk and the border areas in general, Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi is responsible for this direction directly on the spot and he is provided with the necessary means of defeat and the necessary forces.

Earlier, Budanov predicted a russian attack on the Sumy Region.