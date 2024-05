Share:













The aggressor state of russia will launch a new attack in the direction of the Sumy Region. The situation is on the edge and is getting closer to critical every hour.

This was reported by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The New York Times.

In addition to the lack of weapons, Ukrainian forces are overstretched and have minimal reserves to use, Budanov noted. According to him, the russian attacks in the northeast are aimed at concentrating the small reserves of Ukrainian soldiers and separating them from participating in hostilities in other regions. This is exactly what is happening now, the head of the Defense Intelligence admitted. The Ukrainian army is trying to transfer troops from other areas of the front line to strengthen its defenses in the northeast, but finding personnel is difficult, Budanov said.

"All our forces are either here or in Chasiv Yar. I used everything we have. Unfortunately, we don't have anyone left in reserve," the head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

General Budanov estimated that Ukrainian forces will be able to strengthen the defense lines and stabilize the front during the next few days. But he expects that russia will launch a new attack north of Kharkiv, in the Sumy Region.

"The situation is on the edge. Every hour this situation is getting closer to critical," said the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, General Kyrylo Budanov, in a video call from a bunker in Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, due to Russian shelling, a voluntary evacuation of the population was announced in the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in the Sumy Region.

On April 22, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there is no threat of a new russian attack on Kyiv.

It will be recalled that in April, Budanov said that in the coming months, a rather difficult situation awaits Ukraine, while Armageddon will not happen.