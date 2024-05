Russians in Kharkiv Region have not yet engaged all their forces, but in coming days they will use everything

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov believes that the russians in the Kharkiv Region have not yet engaged all their forces, but in the coming days they will use everything they have.

Budanov said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are quite limited resources, but they have not yet thrown all their forces into battle. I think that in the coming days they will already use everything they have. Everything they had in the border area is already used, then they need to enter their reserves," he said.

Regarding the Ukrainian reserves, Budanov noted that the russians are currently trying to distract and disperse the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian army will cope with this.

"Another goal that the russians want to achieve is to divert all the forces and resources that we have formed in small reserves, to stretch them along the front and throw them, as they say, into defending themselves. I think that, after all, we will deal with it," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov stated that as of the evening of Monday, May 13, a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation was evident at the front in the Kharkiv Region.

Budanov believes that the assumptions of military analysts and the official statements of the russian leadership that the russians in the Kharkiv Region are now allegedly trying to create a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine in order to protect Belgorod are frivolous talk.