Share:













Copied



Residents of the Sumy Region living in the 10-kilometer border zone were recommended to evacuate due to increased shelling by russian troops.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh has said this on the air of the telethon, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

"At the suggestion of the military command, given the intensity of shelling of settlements of the Bilopillia community, evacuation in the 10-kilometer zone was recommended," Artiukh said.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration recalled that last year evacuating settlements located in the 5-kilometer border zone was needed.

Artiukh added that today more than 12,500 people were evacuated from border communities, in particular about 2,000 children.

Recall, yesterday, May 13, the authorities of the Sumy Region announced the voluntary evacuation of residents of the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba.

Both cities are located less than 10 kilometers from the border with russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that in the coming days russian troops will launch an offensive in the Sumy Region.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to stabilize the situation in the north of the Kharkiv Region over the coming days.

At the same time, today Budanov said on the air of the telethon that the current situation does not yet allow the russians to launch an offensive in the Sumy Region.