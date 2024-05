Law on increasing fines for violations of military records sent for signature to Zelenskyy

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed a law with which the parliament introduced a fine for violating defense legislation, mobilization training and mobilization in a special period in the amount of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

This is stated in the card of bill No. 10379, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Today, May 14, the law on fines for military accounting was signed by Stefanchuk and sent for signature to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to it, violation of defense legislation, mobilization training and mobilization during a special period (in particular during martial law) entails a fine on citizens from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500).

For officials of state authorities, local governments, legal entities and public associations, the fine will be from 2,000 to 3,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 59,500).

For violation by conscripts, persons liable for military service, reservists of the rules of military registration in a special period (in particular during martial law), it is proposed to punish with a fine in the amount of 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Serhii Ionushas said that for each violation of military accounting rules, a person can be fined separately.

Territorial recruitment centers will issue fines in absentia for violation of mobilization legislation.