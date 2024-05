Share:













Territorial recruitment centers will issue fines for violation of mobilization legislation in absentia.

Andrii Osadchuk, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, the first deputy head of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the most important innovations that surprises me a little bit is that these fines can be issued in absentia. According to the general rule of administrative proceedings, any administrative fine is issued by protocol in the presence of the violator. Here, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, we took the path similar in violation of speed rules on the road. You drove - you were photographed and immediately issued a decision on prosecution. This is how territorial recruitment centers will work," he commented on the provisions of the adopted law on fines for "evaders."

Osadchuk does not exclude that in a few months the corresponding innovations will end with the fact that the executive services and courts will be "littered" with the number of these proceedings from territorial recruitment centers.

"I am very afraid that they (territorial recruitment centers) will do this work as much as possible, instead of improving their main work," the parliamentarian said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a fine for violation of defense legislation, mobilization training and mobilization in a special period in the amount of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.