Vovchansk (Kharkiv Region) is almost destroyed due to constant shelling by the russians, the situation is critical.

The head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, Tamaz Hambarashvili, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The situation today is as difficult and critical as yesterday and the day before yesterday. Because the enemy is constantly shelling the city. The city is almost destroyed. The Armed Forces of Ukraine protect our city, it is completely under control, but there are small groups that try to enter the outskirts of the city. That's why there goes shooting battle," he said.

The head of the City Military Administration noted that the battles on the outskirts of Vovchansk are ongoing.

"That's why the situation is extremely difficult. As for the residents of the city, we are evacuating the population. Most of the people left on their own in their vehicles. Now we are dealing with the population that is unable to leave on their own," Hambarashvili said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov stated that as of the evening of Monday, May 13, a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation has emerged at the front in the Kharkiv Region.

Also, according to Budanov, the russians in the Kharkiv Region have not engaged all their forces yet, but in the coming days they will use everything they have.