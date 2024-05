Share:













The aggressor country of russia probably launched an offensive in the Kharkiv Region to divert Ukrainian resources from other areas on the front line.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

As noted in the department, the newly formed northern group of russian occupation forces has taken control of several villages in the Kharkiv Region, and fighting is currently ongoing for the border town of Vovchansk, which is almost certainly russia's closest target.

"By opening an additional direction for the offensive, russia is almost certainly trying to divert Ukrainian resources from other areas of the front line and create a threat to Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine," the review says.

At the same time, intelligence agencies consider it unlikely that russia has built up enough combat power to capture the city without bringing its additional forces into the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov stated that as of the evening of Monday, May 13, a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation was evident at the front in the Kharkiv Region.

Also, according to Budanov, the russians in the Kharkiv Region have not engaged all their forces yet, but in the coming days they will use everything they have.