F-16s will not arrive in Ukraine during month. Correspondent apologizes for "inaccuracy"

Share:













Copied



Jörg Lau, a correspondent of the German publication Die Zeit, reported that he was forced to delete a post with deadlines for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine within a month. According to him, it was about months.

Lau wrote about this in his X-account (Twitter).

In the original post, Lau reported with reference to the words of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, that the F-16 fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month. After some time, the correspondent deleted this statement and apologized.

"Correction: Danish PM meant to anounce F-16 in UKR within MONTHS (not month), a source just clarified. Apologies. I will delete original tweet," the correspondent wrote.

Photo: twitter/joerglau

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said that Ukraine received the first F-16 multipurpose fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic.

On May 6, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall, after Denmark, which plans to send them in the summer.

On May 3, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash reported that F-16 fighters will be able to perform tasks in combination with other Ukrainian aircraft, in particular Su-27 and MiG-29.