In order to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, positions were changed in the area of the settlement of Lukyantsi in the Kharkiv axis.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday, May 14.

The General Staff noted that Ukrainian troops are repelling the attack of russian invaders in the direction of Shebekino (russian federation) - Vovchansk, the situation remains under control. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to prevent the enemy from advancing into the depths of the country, as well as disrupting its task of establishing full control over the Donetsk and part of the Kharkiv Regions.

"Due to the intense fire impact of the enemy, namely airstrikes using 10 guided aerial bombs, on our units, in order to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, a change of positions was carried out in the area of the Lukyantsi settlement. Combat operations are ongoing," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are searching urban residential neighborhoods in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region.

Also, on May 13, battles for the border town of Vovchansk are taking place in the Kharkiv axis, the occupiers have a tactical success.

We will remind, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that 500 civilians continue to remain in Vovchansk.