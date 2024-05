Share:













Copied



In the Kharkiv axis, battles are being fought for the border town of Vovchansk, the occupiers are having tactical success.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Battles are being fought for the border town of Vovchansk. The enemy has used significant forces to attack the town, consisting of up to 5 battalions, and it does not count with its own losses. The russian invaders lost more than 100 occupiers in a day just by those killed in this axis. Currently, the enemy is having tactical success," the message of the General Staff reads.

It is also reported that combat operations are currently underway in the directions Pylna - Lukyantsi, Pylna - Hlyboke, Pylna - Oliynykove, Murom - Buhruvatka, the enemy is conducting assaults in the directions Strilecha - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Lukyantsi, Murom - Starytsia, Pletenivka - Tykhe.

During the day, the enemy carried out 22 assaults in these directions, 14 of them are still ongoing. Measures are planned for the destruction of the enemy, which has wedged itself into our defenses, the message says.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders conduct defensive actions, inflict fire damage on the enemy, widely use unmanned systems for the purpose of conducting reconnaissance and performing pinpoint strikes to inflict maximum losses.

"Reserves are being deployed to stabilize the situation. In the course of determining the tasks of the troops, one of the main priorities is the preservation of the lives of our soldiers," the General Staff emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that 500 civilians continue to remain in Vovchansk.

We also reported that over the past few days, the number of settlements where active hostilities are ongoing has increased in the Kharkiv Region.