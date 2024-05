Putin appoints Patrushev as his assistant and transfers him to work in Kremlin

Russian dictator vladimir putin appointed Nikolai Patrushev as his assistant and transferred him to work in the Presidential Administration.

Putin signed the corresponding decree today, May 14. This is reported by the Kremlin website.

Putin dismissed Patrushev from the position of secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation last Sunday, May 12. Patrushev spent 16 years in this position (2008-2024).

Putin also appointed as his assistants the former governor of the Tula Oblast, Aleksey Dyumin, his former adviser Ruslan Edelgeriev and State Duma member Elena Yampolskaya.

The russian dictator has seven more assistants who have retained their positions: Vladimir Medinsky, Dmitry Mironov, Yuri Ushakov, Andrey Fursenko, Larisa Bricheva, Dmitry Kalimulin and Dmitry Shalkov.

It should be noted that putin's assistants oversee their own areas and lead the relevant departments of the Presidential Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, dictator vladimir putin appointed Sergei Shoigu as the secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation. Before that, he headed the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

Putin appointed Andrey Belousov as the new Minister of Defense.

We will remind, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) told why putin decided to remove Shoigu from the chair of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

We also reported that today the US Department of State commented on the appointment of the new Minister of Defense of the russian federation.