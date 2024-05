Share:













The US Department of State reacted to the dismissal of russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and his replacement by Andrey Belousov.

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the US Department of State, said this during a briefing.

According to Patel, these reshuffles in the russian ministry of defense indicate that vladimir putin, the head of the Kremlin, intends to continue his aggressive policy towards Ukraine.

"We believe this is further evidence that putin is desperate to continue his war of aggression against Ukraine, despite the fact that it is causing significant damage to the russian economy and leading to heavy losses of russian troops, which some estimate as high as 315,000 persons," said the representative of the Department of State.

He added that putin could end the war at any moment by withdrawing the troops "instead of continuing to carry out brutal attacks on the Ukrainian people every day."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April, the National Resistance Center announced that russian dictator vladimir putin was preparing for personnel changes after his "inauguration".

In particular, on May 12, putin appointed a new defense minister, Andrey Belousov, and put Shoigu in the chair of the secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation.