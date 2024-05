Share:













Copied



Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claim that vladimir putin, the president of the aggressor country of russia, is reorganizing the country's leadership, in particular in the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, in order to increase readiness for a long war in Ukraine and, possibly, to prepare for a future confrontation with NATO.

According to ISW, putin appointed Andrey Belousov as russia's defense minister on May 12, replacing Sergei Shoigu, who was transferred to the post of Secretary of the Security Council in place of Nikolai Patrushev.

Experts believe that these high-level changes, carried out during the period of pseudo-presidential elections in russia, indicate that putin is taking serious steps to mobilize the russian economy and defense industrial base to support the protracted war in Ukraine and perhaps prepare for a future confrontation with NATO.

Experts also point to the experience of Belousov, who headed the Ministry of Economy in the russian government for almost ten years, as well as his participation in various innovative projects in the field of the defense-industrial complex and drones, which prepare him to lead the Ministry of Defense of russia in difficult conditions.

"Belousov has a solid reputation as an effective technocrat, and insider sources claim that he also has a positive relationship with putin," the report says.

Experts believe that replacement of Patrushev with Shoigu as Security Council secretary is in line with putin's overall policy of quietly ousting senior security officials by giving them peripheral roles in the russian security sphere rather than simply firing them.

Military analysts noted that in the past, putin has similarly removed his failed generals, assigning them to peripheral positions related to security and defense, outside of direct reporting, sometimes allowing them to "atone for their guilt and return to putin's service."

In addition to firing Patrushev, putin has largely reassigned the heads of russia's main security services, suggesting he is retaining a core of loyal security forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April, the National Resistance Center reported that russian dictator vladimir putin was preparing for personnel changes after his "inauguration".

In particular, on May 12, putin appointed a new defense minister, Andrey Belousov, and put Shoigu in the chair of the secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation.