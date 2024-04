A rather difficult situation awaits us, but Armageddon will not happen – Budanov

The Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in the coming months, a rather difficult situation awaits Ukraine. At the same time, Armageddon, which is being talked about more and more often, will not happen.

Budanov made a corresponding statement in an interview with the BBC.

Budanov was reminded of his words when he said that his forecasts are based on facts, figures, and documents.

"In our opinion, a rather difficult situation awaits us in the near future. But it is not catastrophic; this must also be understood. Armageddon will not happen, as many are now starting to say," Budanov answered.

He added that the worsening of the situation will begin in mid-May to early June.

When Budanov was asked if he was talking about the front or also about the domestic political situation in Ukraine, he said, "It's about everything."

