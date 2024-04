There is absolutely no threat of new russian attack on Kyiv now - Budanov

As of now, a new offensive of the russian occupation forces on Kyiv is not expected.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the BBC.

Thus, Budanov noted that it is "groundless" to talk about the probable second offensive of the russian occupiers on Kyiv.

When asked if the situation has not changed, the head of the Defense Intelligence replied: "It has not changed, absolutely."

Budanov also emphasized that there is absolutely no threat "as of now."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in the coming months, a rather difficult situation awaits Ukraine. At the same time, Armageddon, which is being talked about more and more often, will not happen.

Budanov also said that Ukraine has developed a plan aimed at reducing russia's military and industrial potential. At the same time, he stated that the russian-Ukrainian war will continue as long as the putin regime remains in power in russia.

In addition, this month the russians once again spread a fake about Budanov's death.