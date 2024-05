Share:













Today in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a russian Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance attack helicopter.

This was reported by the press service of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Friends, good news. Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade downed a russian Ka-52 helicopter <...> Thanks to the fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division for their work," the message reads.

The 47th separate mechanized brigade was reminded that the cost of one Ka-52 helicopter is approximately USD 16 million.

The Ka-52 is a modern russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter, the operation of which began in November 2011.

The helicopter is designed to destroy manpower, as well as ground and air targets on the battlefield.

The Ka-52 is a continuation of the development of the Ka-50 Black Shark attack helicopter developed in the USSR.

According to information from open sources, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the russian army has lost more than 40 Ka-52 helicopters. And as of the beginning of 2024, no more than 90 Alligators were in service with the russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of Sunday, May 12, in the Kryvyi Rih area of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the Ukrainian military shot down a russian missile of an unknown type.

And on May 11, in the Donetsk Region, the russians lost a Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down by servicemen of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.