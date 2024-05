Share:













Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Had a telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau. The Prime Minister of Canada confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit, so we coordinated our positions before it and the joint work to involve other countries. Canada leads the International Coalition for the Return of Forcedly Displaced Ukrainian Children. Its participation in the Peace Summit is fundamentally important for the return of thousands of people to their homes," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he and Trudeau also discussed the current situation on the battlefield and continued defense support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit earlier.

On May 8, Zelenskyy had a long phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

In May, the President's Office announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries.

At the same time, the aggressor state of russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.