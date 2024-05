Share:













In Ukraine, a decision was made to open an additional place of detention of russian prisoners of war (POWs).

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on the broadcast of the United News telethon.

As Yusov said, the enemy is suffering heavy losses in the Kharkiv axis, therefore the Defense Intelligence appeals to the russian occupiers, who are currently there, to surrender to Ukrainian captivity or to go over to the side of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the representative of the Defense Intelligence, there are already cases of the surrender of russian military personnel, "soon there will be more information about them."

He noted that Ukraine guarantees compliance with the Geneva Convention, international humanitarian law, guarantees the life and safety of those russian servicemen who do not want to become "cannon fodder" or war criminals of putin regime.

He added that taking into account the enemy's losses in this axis, "and they are significant and will only increase", surrendering or going to the side of Ukraine is a reasonable alternative.

"Taking into account the scale of the situation in which the russian groupings are, their losses, including future ones, a decision was made to open an additional place of detention, an additional camp for russian POWs in Ukraine," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Lubinets said that he and the Turkish delegation visited russian prisoners of war in the Zakhid-1 camp, where they made sure that they were observing all the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 34 million to the Ministry of Justice for the repair of the Zakhid-2 detention camp for russian prisoners of war in Vinnytsia.

In November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.2 million to the Ministry of Justice for the repurposing of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi correctional colony in the Vinnytsia Region into a camp for prisoners of war (Zakhid-2 camp).

In Ukraine, the first camp for russian prisoners of war Zakhid-1 appeared in May 2022, it is located on the basis of a penal colony in the Lviv Region.