On May 12, an explosion occurred in the russian city of Belgorod, after which the entrance of a high-rise building collapsed.

It was reported by propaganda media and numerous eyewitnesses on social networks.

The entrance collapsed from the tenth to the first floor. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

People can be under the rubble. Russian media claim five killed.

The governor of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has accused Ukraine of shelling and claimed that the high-rise building allegedly collapsed due to a shell hit. Nevertheless, according to another version, a russian guided aerial bomb, which the russians wanted to drop on Ukrainian territory, fell on the house.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, guided bombs from time to time fall on russian cities, because they break off from aircraft.

So, more than a year ago, on April 20, 2023, a heavy explosion sounded in the city. As a result of the explosion, a sinkhole formed on the road, an explosive wave damaged a residential building and several cars. The russian Ministry of Defense reported that the cause of the explosion in Belgorod was the accidental discharge of ammunition from the russian Su-34 aircraft.

And in March this year, the aircraft of the russian occupation army "missed" two more aircraft bombs in the Belgorod Region. Due to one bomb, the villagers had to be evacuated.