As of May 10, agricultural enterprises have sown 4.32 million hectares with spring grains and legumes for the harvest of 2024.

The Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, farmers have sown 2,838,000 hectares of corn, 245,000 of wheat, 780,000 hectares of barley, 162,000 hectares of peas, 165,600 hectares of oats, 28,500 hectares of millet, and 14,800 hectares of buckwheat.

Over the past week, Ukrainian farmers have sown grain and leguminous crops on an area of 913,000 hectares.

Sunflower has been sown on the area of 3,964,000 hectares, soybeans - on 1,201,000 hectares, and sugar beets - on 250,000 hectares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of February, sowing of spring crops started in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukrainian farmers collected more than 70 million tons of grain and oilseeds and exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in grain and leguminous crops by 10%, or 8 million tons, to 74 million tons in 2024 compared to 2023.